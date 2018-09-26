MVRHS golfers top Cape Tech, fall to Wellesley

The Vineyarders won big against Cape Cod Tech, 120-52, on Sept. 20 in a Cape and Islands League match at Farm Neck in Oak Bluffs. Benny Binder shot a 37 for nine holes and earned 31 points to finish as the medalist. Peter Gillis was next with 27 points, followed by Andrew Marchand (25), Aiden Marek (21) and David Krauthamer (16).

Friday afternoon at Vineyard Golf Club in Edgartown, the Vineyarders played their first non-league match of the season and lost to Wellesley, 165-120. The Raiders’ Michael Rosenbloom had the low score with a 35. Benny Binder carded a 40 and Pete Gillis shot a 41 for MV.

The Vineyarders (6-2 overall, 6-1 C & I) played at St. John Paul II at Willowbend in Mashpee on Sept. 26 and have a busy week ahead with matches against Nantucket on Sept. 27 at Edgartown Golf Club (1:30 pm); a makeup date with Monomoy, Monday at Eastward Ho! Country Club in Chatham; Rising Tide, Tuesday at Farm Neck (2:45 pm) and Sturgis East, Wednesday, also at Farm Neck (2:45 pm). MV will also take part in the Vineyard Invitational at Vineyard Golf Club on Sunday, starting at noon.