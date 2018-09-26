Oak Bluffs: October’s ‘gorgeous forest tapestry’

“October, the extravagant sister, has ordered an immense amount of the most gorgeous forest tapestry for her grand reception.” Oh, how I wish I had written that phrase, but those words come from the poem “Autumn” by Oliver Wendell Holmes. A great deal of that tapestry will soon be gliding gently down from the trees scattering their colors on the ground, where we will admire these autumn hues for a brief while, before, with a sigh, we contemplate the cleanup task we face. However, here is a brief bit of helpful advice from my favorite “Old Farmer’s Almanac.” You are advised, when raking the yard, to leave leaf litter under shrubs and trees. It attracts insects, which serve as food for birds such as thrushes and thrashers.

Along with many on the Island, we reacted in sorrow upon receiving the news of the death of Ed Jerome. A teacher, principal, interim superintendent, and most of all, kind friend, husband, and father, and mentor to many. Our sincere condolences to his family and friends.

The Neighborhood Conventions begin its 124th season on Tuesday, Oct. 2. The meeting will be held at the First Baptist Church in Vineyard Haven at 11 am. Margaret Hannemann, the director of the Island Food Pantry, will be the guest speaker. All are welcome. Dessert and beverage will be provided by the host church, and attendees are requested to bring their own lunch.

The UMC-MV fish fry that was scheduled for tomorrow, Sept. 29, has been postponed. There is no definite date yet of when it will be held.

Join the Island Community for this year’s 28th annual CROP Walk on Sunday, Oct. 14. The full six-mile walk will begin and end at St. Augustine’s Church in Vineyard Haven, with a halfway stop for refreshments and rest (and possible ending point) at Trinity Methodist Church in the Campgrounds in Oak Bluffs. This year’s CROP Hunger Walk will be held in memory of the Rev. Alden Besse, founder and leader of the Martha’s Vineyard Hunger Walk for 25 years, who died on Dec. 13 last year, two months after the last walk. This year’s walk will also be honoring Betty Burton for her two decades of leadership in the Island’s efforts to alleviate hunger here on the Vineyard. Twenty-five percent of the monies raised here will go to the Island Food Pantry and the Vineyard Committee on Hunger services. The M.V. Crop Hunger Walks have raised $472,769 to benefit the poor and hungry around the world and those facing food insecurity on our own Island. For more info, go to crophungerwalk.org/marthasvineyard.

This Saturday, Sept. 29, there will be two programs at our Oak Bluffs library for children and teens that are sure to be of interest. From 10 to 11:30 am, Scrimshaw Craft will teach them how to make their own scrimshaw using Ivory soap and shoe polish. Then from 10:30 to 11:30, meet the Coast Guard at the library, and get to tour a Coast Guard boat.

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School Building Committee is looking for additional members. This committee is tasked with developing a collective vision for a building project that meets the needs of all stakeholders. People with experience in the building trades would be helpful. If you are interested, please email Ruda Stone at the superintendent’s office at rstone@mvyps.org.

A new video security system and a locking FOB system for the front doors have been installed in the Oak Bluffs School. They provide audio and video capability outside the main entrance, and allow office staff to lock and unlock the front door electronically. Now to enter the school between 8:25 am to 2:30 pm, you must first press the call button, be recognized by office staff, and follow their instructions. This new protocol is a step forward in security for the children and adults in our school. If you have any questions, please feel free to call Principal Megan Farrell at the school.

Get ready for picture day at the School on Oct. 4. You may preorder before that day at coffeepond.com.

We send birthday smiles to Martin Moreis and Zachary Mathias on the 28th, Grace Vanderhoop, Elyse Madeiras, and Bob Blythe on Oct. 2, and Will deBettencourt IV and Marc Hanover on the 3rd. Special anniversary wishes to Mark and Bernie Crossland on Oct. 1.

Enjoy your week. Peace.