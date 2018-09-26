Poet’s Corner: Harbor View

By Margaret Emerson
we cozy into our winter rental
apartment with a view
second floor
squeaky doors
ceilings that slant
old pine floors
romantic adventure staying off-season
after buttoning up the cottage
for her cold hibernation
since arriving at our harborside location
we are drawn to a haven
of sunrise artistry
ferry movement
seabird occupation
boats leaving
mooring balls bobbing
harbor becomes a holding place
for wooden dories
paraded beauties from shipyard builders
shepherded by tender
ahead of arctic harm
carefully guided from windward to homeward
new bride on her father’s arm
Since retiring as a professor of nursing at Northeastern University, Margaret Emerson lives in Chilmark, where she pursues her passion for painting and poetry.