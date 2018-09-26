Poet’s Corner: Harbor View

By Margaret Emerson

we cozy into our winter rental

apartment with a view

second floor

squeaky doors

ceilings that slant

old pine floors

romantic adventure staying off-season

after buttoning up the cottage

for her cold hibernation

since arriving at our harborside location

we are drawn to a haven

of sunrise artistry

ferry movement

seabird occupation

boats leaving

mooring balls bobbing

harbor becomes a holding place

for wooden dories

paraded beauties from shipyard builders

shepherded by tender

ahead of arctic harm

carefully guided from windward to homeward

new bride on her father’s arm

Since retiring as a professor of nursing at Northeastern University, Margaret Emerson lives in Chilmark, where she pursues her passion for painting and poetry.