REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS: September 17 – 21, 2018

Aquinnah

Sept. 19, HLM Vineyard Realty LLC sold 471 Lighthouse Rd. to Richard and Deborah Colter for $1,400,000.

Sept. 21, Summerhill Associates sold 737 State Rd. to Frederick M. Solberg, Jr. and Elizabeth T. Solberg, trustees of the 737 State Road Nominee Trust, for $1,256,150.

Edgartown

Sept. 17, Eugenie L. Adler and Daniel Eugene Adler sold 7 Kent Harbor Rd. to Scott and Elizabeth Carson for $1,795,000.

Sept. 18, Jayne M. Leaf, a/k/a Jayne Steidle, sold Unit 3, 223 Upper Main St. to Colin Young for $560,000.

Sept. 19, Peter A. and Angela P. Perris sold 32 Pulpit Lane to Matthew H. and Jeanne H. Defeo for $620,000.

Sept. 19, 12 Dunham Road LLC sold 12 Dunham Rd. to Dunham Road Properties LLC for $1,850,000.

Sept. 19, 5 Oakdale LLC sold 5 Oakdale Lane to Patricia R. Ravenscroft and Kent Ravenscroft, Jr. for $825,000.

Sept. 21, Donald E. Cecca and Diane Gerros sold 40 Road to the Gut to Cape Poge Preserve LLC for $1,800,000.

Oak Bluffs

Sept. 19, H. Lynn Gordon, 3rd sold a lot on Lawrence Ave. and South St. to Louis Cooper McDavid, 3rd and Kristine Lynn McDavid for $350,000.

Sept. 19, Louis E. Baxter, Sr. sold 18 Hampson Ave. to Pirates Haven LLC for $650,000.

Sept. 21, Laura George Power sold 71 Ocean Ave. to B&B Family LLC for $1,800,000.

Tisbury

Sept. 19, John Anderson Luke, Jr. and Kathleen Allen Luke sold 201 Mitchell Rd. to Christopher and Gretchen Reisig for $2,200,000.

Sept. 21, Felicity Fairchild Tuttle sold a lot on Main St. to NStar Electric Co. d/b/a Eversource Energy for $10,100.

Sept. 21, NStar Electric Co. d/b/a Eversource Energy sold a (different) lot on Main St. to Felicity Fairchild Tuttle for $10,110.