Robert E. Deese III, fondly known as Butch or Butchy throughout his childhood to friends and family, died on Sept. 4, 2018, in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Butch was the son of Catherine (Amaral) Deese and Robert E. Deese II. He was born on May 17, 1967, in West Palm Beach.

Butch came to the Vineyard as a young boy, and it was there he came to love many activities such as fishing, golfing, and hunting with his Uncle Nelson on Chappy. He loved the family tradition of being a firefighter, and became a volunteer firefighter assigned to Engine 4, as that was in his family’s history.

He is survived by two daughters, Amanda and Sinead Deese; three grandsons, Eathan, Jayden, and Grayson, all of Port Saint Lucie, Fla. He is also survived by his mother Catherine of Chilmark; sisters Lisa and Tammy of Hyannis; brothers William of Virginia Beach and Brian of Colorado; as well as many half-sisters and -brothers along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be fondly remembered by his stepfather Edmund Barrett. He was predeceased by his father, Robert Junior.

A celebration of Robert’s life will be held at the P.A. Club on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 1 pm. Please bring a dish to share.