Vineyard Field Hockey wins three games in four days

The MVRHS field hockey team ended a marathon stretch of four games in four days with a crisp 3-0 shutout of Sturgis East, Monday in Hyannis.

Addy Hayman had a hat trick in the whitewash with assists from Abby Marchand and Mackenzie Condon.

“It was a fun game. Everybody got to play a lot. The girls are exhausted now but we have the rest of the week to rest up for Nantucket here on Saturday (1 pm), Coach Lisa Knight said. “We won three of four in back to back games and we’re now 6-2 with 10 games left so we’re setting up well for a tournament berth,” she said. Teams receive two points for a win and need 18 points to qualify for the postseason. The Vineyarders have 12 points now and need six of a possible 20 points going forward to qualify for the state tournament.

The Vineyarders played a three-game homestand on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, beginning with a 2-1 Cape and Islands League loss to the Monomoy Sharks. Amy Hinsely put the visitors up 1-0, 5:25 into the game. The Vineyarders equalized just over a minute into the second half with Mackenzie Condon scoring from an Allyse Guyther in-bound pass. Monomoy’s Carly Dimock scored the eventual game-winner with 21:30 remaining. Condon, Guyther and Meghan Sonia had standout games for MV.

The Vineyarders rebounded in style on Saturday with a 3-0 win over the Dighton-Rehoboth Falcons. In a game that was slow to percolate, Abby Marchand opened the scoring 13 minutes into the first half by converting a penalty stroke after a D-R player stopped the ball with her foot to prevent a goal.

MV cranked up the intensity in the second half. Abby Marchand doubled the Vineyard lead with 13:14 remaining, assisted by Mackenzie Condon, and set up Sophie Combra for the final tally less than three minutes later. Ava BenDavid, Skyla Harthcock and Meghan Sonia all had strong games.

The Vineyard jayvees also beat the Falcons, 2-0, with Molly Menton scoring both goals.

MV closed out the homestand on Sunday with a 2-0 win over Tahanto Regional of Boylston. Addy Hayman scored ten minutes into the game, with Mackenzie Condon picking up an assist. The hosts swarmed the Tahanto cage thereafter but goalie Jenny Norvold was outstanding, stopping at least a dozen Vineyard shots, many at close range. Finally, with two ticks left on the clock, Norvold came out of the cage to make a save but Abby Marchand fed Hayman, who put the ball into the open net for the insurance goal.

The Vineyard javyees followed suit and beat Tahanto, 2-0, on two tallies by Charlotte Packer.