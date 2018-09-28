Dredging begins, roadwork is planned

Dredging of the Tashmoo Channel began in earnest Friday.

“I just got a call from Donny Benefit,” Tisbury harbormaster John Crocker said. “He told me, ‘I’m digging.’ So it did, in fact, start. We’re moving sand.”

The project was delayed last winter because of permitting issues. Once the permit was in place, the price was too high. Earlier this month, the town reached an agreement with Edgartown to use that town’s dredge to do the job.

Crocker said the estimated 12,000 to 15,000 cubic yards will be used to nourish a public beach on the east side of the channel, as well as the beaches in front of about a half-dozen private properties.

Boat traffic can continue to use the channel, Crocker said. “We’re instructing boaters if they have any questions to call VH Channel 74,” he said.

Meanwhile the Tisbury Department of Public Works is making some traffic changes to improve safety.

On Oct. 8, the DPW will be adding new stop signs east and west at the intersection of Fairfield and North William Street.

And effective Oct. 8, the DPW will be removing the last parking spot on Spring Street before Franklin Street to improve driver visibility coming from Franklin Street.