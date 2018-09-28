Schedule of Philip Weinstein’s fall lecture series on Marcel Proust

This fall, literatus Philip Weinstein will hold another series of free public lectures at the Katharine Cornell Theater in Vineyard Haven as part of “Islanders Read the Classics,” this time on legendary French writer Marcel Proust and his seven-volume, 4,000-page novel, “In Search of Lost Time.”

See complete schedule below. All classes will be at the Katharine Cornell Theater on Wednesdays at 7 pm.

September 26th Swann’s Way, “Combray,” 1-160

October 10th Swann’s Way, “Combray,” 161-265; “Place-Names: The Name,” 545-606

October 24th Within a Budding Grove, 299-376, 417-74, 500-516

November 14th Within a Budding Grove, 549-606; The Guermantes Way, 403-71, 487-99, 786-819

November 28th Sodom and Gomorrah, 1-44, 204-45; The Captive, 83-123; Time Regained, 173-218

December 12th Time Regained, 238-355, 502-32

Weinstein’s lectures on Proust take place at the Katharine Cornell Theater in Vineyard Haven. “Islanders Read the Classics” is sponsored by Arts & Ideas Magazine, The MV Times and the Martha’s Vineyard Library Association. Interested readers are asked to register at bit.ly/ProustLectures for the free classes, or through the Vineyard Haven Public Library. For more information, call the library at 508-696-4211. Books are available at Bunch of Grapes Bookstore, 23 Main St., Vineyard Haven.