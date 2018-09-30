Vineyarders fall to Canalmen 40-13

1 of 8

The Vineyarders showed their strong spirit at Friday night’s homecoming game against Bourne with an outstanding defensive turnover at the start of the third quarter and a 70-yard touchdown from Tristan Scheller to start the Vineyard offensive.

Families, friends, and classmates lined the stands to show their support for the Vineyard team. The heavy mist that hung over the field did nothing to diminish the enthusiastic energy, both on the field and in the bleachers.

The Middle School cheerleaders did some quick routines to excite the crowd and inspire the players.

Fans wore purple face paint and donned their favorite MV football gear underneath black jackets for a bleacher blackout.

The Vineyarders scrambled to lay pressure on the Canalmen quarterback as a number of screens were able to break through purple defense at the end of the first quarter and start of the second.

At the outset of the second, the Vineyarders needed to come back from a 14-point deficit, and quarterback Ivan Shepherd was ready to close that gap as he fired a long-pass to Scheller who sprinted to the Canalmen end zone.

And Shepherd continued to lay it on, blocking a Bourne field goal, keeping the score at 40-7. Scheller then went on to make a 46-yard return at the start of the fourth quarter but was stopped up by Canalmen defenders.

With 2 minutes left in the game, the Vineyarders scored, making the final 40-13. In a final show of purple pride, the Vineyarders went for a 2-point conversion but were stopped short.

The game started with a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner by former MVRHS Minnesinger and football player Oliver Hughes. A moment of silence was taken in honor of West Tisbury police officer Daniel Gouldrop, who died earlier in the week after serving for more than three decades on the force.

Next Friday’s game is against Greater New Bedford Regional Technical Vocational High School.