Chappy Ferry is example of competence, action

To the Editor:

It seems that of late we hear of nothing but trouble with ferry boats, but everyone should know about the quick and skilled repair just made to the Chappaquiddick ferry gallows frame on the town side. The steadying bar’s lower eyes rusted out, and the repair was made immediately and with outstanding workmanship. Go down to the Edgartown side slip and check out some top-notch welding and redesign. No need for studies, committees, or bids — just competence and action.

Hanley Clifford

Chappaquiddick