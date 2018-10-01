SSA website is down

A computer problem is affecting the Steamship Authority this evening, according to a statement issued by Sean Driscoll, SSA spokesman. The issue is affecting ticket sales and reservations.

“The Steamship Authority is aware of an issue affecting its internet connectivity that has taken its website offline. We are working with Comcast to resolve the issue. Our ticket sellers are unable to process credit card transactions and reservations cannot be made or changed online. We apologize for the inconvenience and we hope to be back online shortly.”

In a followup email, Driscoll wrote that the issue started at about 6:30 pm