It may not replace Tradewinds for dog-walking fans, but Tisbury officials have started the process of creating a fenced-in dog park on town-owned property on Holmes Hole Road that already offers walking trails for dog owners.

“We are just in the beginning stages of laying it out. It will be roughly 110 by 70 feet; the goal is to have a separate area for small and large dogs,” Tisbury DPW director Ray Tattersall wrote in an email. “We are looking to have benches, water, and trail signage and improved parking.”

Selectmen chairman Tristan Israel has brought up the idea of creating a dog park several times, and the movement recently to mark off the space with stakes in the ground is a step in that direction.

The area is within what is known as the John G. Rogers Memorial Dog Park, named for the father of selectman Jim Rogers. He was the town’s animal control officer, Israel said.

The town received approval for $20,000 in Community Preservation funds, Israel said. The money will be used to clear underbrush, remove dead trees, and fence in an area for large dogs and a separate area for smaller dogs, he said.

Benches will also be added, and a water pump will be moved to a more convenient location for dog owners, Israel said. “It will give people a place to hang out and let the dogs run around awhile and socialize,” he said.

“We still have more to discuss as we move forward, but welcome input from the public as well, anyone interested can email me or call,” Tattersall wrote.

Tattersall’s email is rtattersall@tisburyma.gov, and his office phone number is 508-696-4220, ext. 155.