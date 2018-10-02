Book talk with Peter Hufstader: ‘The Riddle of the Graveyard’

On Saturday, Oct. 13, at 3:30 pm, the West Tisbury library will present a book talk with author Peter Hufstader. According to a press release, Hufstader will read from his new seagoing thriller for young adults, “The Riddle of the Graveyard.” Learn about how the story was written, how long it took to write, and how it became published. All ages welcome. Books will be available for purchase and signing. Refreshments will be served. This event is free and open to the public.

“The Riddle of the Graveyard” is set on a fictionalized version of Martha’s Vineyard after World War II, this suspenseful tale is written for middle school to adult readers. Fans of Arthur Ransome’s “Swallows and Amazons” books will especially enjoy the characters and their adventure.

“The Riddle of the Graveyard” is the debut novel by lifelong sailor Peter Hufstader, who grew up sailing on the Vineyard after World War II, and set his story in a similar place and time. A retired educator, he taught at Darien High School in Connecticut and the Wheeler School in Providence, R.I. He has also taught coastal piloting and navigation. In his retirement, he worked as a researcher for Common Cause of Rhode Island.