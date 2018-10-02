Citizen science at Chilmark library

Kicking off the fall program series with a focus on citizen science, naturalist Liz Dengenis, the education assistant at Felix Neck, who leads the osprey and horseshoe crab citizen science program, will be at the Chilmark library on Oct. 10 at 5 pm. Liz will be speaking about the various citizen science projects at Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, and ways you can get involved in our Island’s wildlife conservation efforts. This presentation from Felix Neck focuses on assessing the populations of: amphibians, odonates (dragonflies and damselflies), breeding birds, including osprey, and spawning horseshoe crabs.

Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary is a place for everyone, protecting the habitats, wildlife, and spectacular views for which Martha’s Vineyard is renowned. Four miles of trails through woodlands, meadows, ponds, salt marsh, and along shorelines allow for exploration, discovery, and quiet contemplation. Felix Neck offers many opportunities to participate in wildlife research and protection efforts as a citizen science volunteer. Felix Neck is one of many wildlife sanctuaries participating in the statewide wildlife sanctuary Inventory and Monitoring Project, which helps Mass Audubon evaluate and provide the basis for future conservation action though land management decisions, advocacy, and education.