The West Tisbury library will be holding a Community Dreamwork Circle facilitated by Jennie Isbell Shinn. According to a press release, this once-monthly circle will explore the wisdom of nighttime dreams. Be part of a community of Island dreamers seeking insights from dreamtime to illuminate and guide our waking life. Participants will learn and follow a simple projection-based dreamwork model, and share two to three dreams per meeting. You need not have your dream focused upon to benefit from this method, because what arises for you in the dreamwork process shines a light on your inner landscape. If you have a dream to be worked, please write it down before you come, in first-person, present-tense form, as though you are telling a story about something that is really happening. In the early meetings, Shinn will share tips on dream recall, dream journaling, deciphering symbols, etc., but the hope is for an ongoing community focused on working dreams together.

This monthly event meets on Sundays from 3 to 4:15 pm in the library’s large conference room. Free and open to the public. Dates: Oct. 14, Nov. 11, Dec. 16, Jan. 13, Feb. 10, and March 17.

Jennie Isbell Shinn, a West Tisbury resident, has been keeping a journal of her dreams since 1998. In the early years she used a tiny tape recorder, and transcribed hours each week of sleepy, unrecognizable storylines recorded in her own voice. She used to make elaborate illustrations of dreams, and write long poems, chock-full of dream images. Now parenting 4-year-old Jasper, she feels lucky to text the gist of one dream per week to her husband and favorite dreamwork partner, Newell. Even with such wild fluctuations in dream journaling, Jennie remains convinced that the wisdom that rises in sleep is a source of brilliant guidance for waking life, and that dreamwork circles build community and resilience.