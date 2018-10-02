Court Report: Sept. 18-28

Sept. 18, 2018

Dennis A. Vogel, Oak Bluffs; DOB 3/20/58, negligent operation of motor vehicle: dismissed at the request of the commonwealth; marked lanes violation: not responsible.

Allison R. Zanine, Bethel, Conn.; DOB 3/2/64, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 20, 2018

Kiril D. Kirkov, Edgartown; DOB 2/6/96, assault and battery: six months pretrial probation; assault and battery on a police officer: six months pretrial probation; disorderly conduct: six months pretrial probation.

Sept. 24, 2018

Florence M. Alexander, Vineyard Haven; DOB 9/19/95, leaving the scene of property damage, OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued to pretrial conference.

Kevin E. Peters, West Tisbury; DOB 3/27/58, negligent operation of motor vehicle: continued without finding for 18 months, must pay $250 HIF, $50 VW and $50 PSF.

Sept. 27, 2018

Tahir Ademovic, Edgartown; DOB 5/10/96, keeping a noisy and disorderly house: to be dismissed, must pay $100 court cost.

Gabrielle H. Joubert, Edgartown; DOB 9/3/88, operating motor vehicle with suspended license: to be dismissed upon payment of $150 court cost.

Sebastian M. Pattavina, Edgartown; DOB 10/21/65, indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over: continued to pretrial conference; a second charge of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over: continued to pretrial conference.

Lenora Solomon, Edgartown; DOB 12/18/64, larceny under $1,200: continued to pretrial conference.

Sept. 28, 2018

Claudinel B. Delima, Edgartown; DOB 8/9/75, negligent operation of motor vehicle, passing violation, marked lanes violation, speeding in violation of special regulation: continued to pretrial conference.

Cailin E. Lenane, Whitman; DOB 7/19/90, assault and battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct: continued to pretrial conference.

Gregory O’Gorman, Chilmark; DOB 3/6/56, disorderly conduct: to be dismissed upon the completion of 10 hours of community service.

Elizabeth S. Paula, Edgartown; DOB 4/30/69, unlicensed operation of motor vehicle: to be dismissed upon payment of $250 court cost and the completion of eight hours of community service; speeding in violation of special regulation: not responsible.