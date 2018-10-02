Group art exhibit and reception

On Sunday, Oct. 14, from 1:30 to 4 pm, the West Tisbury library will hold a reception to celebrate “From One, Many,” a group art show on display throughout the month of October. This event is free and open to the public.

According to a press release, 16 people were given an unfinished image to use to create something new. Their work will be displayed throughout the library’s upstairs, downstairs, hither and yon. Find it and see it. The featured artists include Dave Miller, Tarra Corcoran, Raye Rooney, Mitch Gordon, Laura Hearn, Tanya Chipperfield, Kayla Zeitz, Hillary Keene, Jessica Miller, Andrew Jephcote, Barney Zeitz, Charlotte Rooney, Billy Hoff, Beth Dickinson, Ry Brodsky, and Emma Van Lohuizen. The opening party will include music provided by DJ Roonz and cake.