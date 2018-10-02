‘Why Meditate? Mind Matters’ with Dharma teacher Pamela Gayle White

On Friday, Oct. 12, at 7 pm, all are invited to the West Tisbury library to explore the relationship between meditation, well-being, and a vibrant, contented mind. According to a press release, this event, presented by Martha’s Vineyard Bodhi Path and led by dharma teacher Pamela Gayle White, will include a talk, guided meditation, and Q and A. This event is free and open to the public.

Pamela Gayle White has taught in Europe and the Americas, and is one of the Bodhi Path and Dhagpo mandala translators and interpreters. She also writes, and is a contributing editor at Tricycle, the Buddhist Review. Pamela completed her training as an interfaith chaplain in Philadelphia and central Virginia, and has worked in hospitals and hospices in both areas.