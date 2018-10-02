SSA employees help dog owner

Unable to get her yellow Labrador immediate medical attention on the Island, Ann DeWitt raced to get her dog to a veterinarian off-Island, and got an outpouring of help from a few compassionate Steamship Authority (SSA) employees.

Sunday morning, DeWitt’s dog Rhett, a healthy 75-pound yellow Lab named after Rhett Butler in “Gone with the Wind,” suddenly became ill. No veterinary hospitals are open on Sundays on the Island, so DeWitt headed for the ferry leaving Vineyard Haven in hopes she could reach a veterinary hospital in Bourne.

Several SSA employees noticed something was wrong when DeWitt was in line for the boat, and aided owner and dog. SSA employees let DeWitt’s husband, Richard, on the boat to help set up a bed, even though he didn’t have a ticket to get on. Several employees then helped move the dog onto a cart and down the elevator to the freight deck so DeWitt and Rhett could get off the boat first.

Once at Woods Hole, SSA employees helped DeWitt and her dog off the boat and waited while a friend came to pick them up, then helped get the dog settled in the car.

DeWitt said that everyone involved did the best they could, but Rhett passed away on the ride to Bourne.

“It was so helpful at a personally difficult time. Thank you, Steamship Authority,” DeWitt wrote in an email to The Times. “What an outpouring of support from Islanders Talk I have received today. Amazing.”

DeWitt posted her story on the Islander’s Talk Facebook page, and has seen over 200 comments of support and condolences, including praise for the several SSA employees who helped.

A separate post showed SSA employees coming to the rescue of a traveler whose car had a flat tire on the 9:30 pm boat Sunday from Vineyard Haven to Woods Hole. Many people on that thread praised the SSA for being at the ready with jumper cables in the past when a car’s battery died.

The SSA noticed the good deeds, and is making a point to recognize the efforts of its employees. “We really are thankful for the recognition. It’s just a great example for the things we do day in and day out for our customers. We do little things like that that don’t always get noticed. We appreciate the thanks from our customers for the hard work our employees do,” SSA spokesman Sean Driscoll said in a conversation with The Times. “We will find employees to let them know people are thanking them.”

DeWitt stressed how grateful she was for the help from SSA employees, but made a point to mention the lack of 24/7 emergency care for animals on the Island: “We live in a community of animal lovers. I just hope they hear my plea that we must have a way to get 24/7 emergency care for animals.”