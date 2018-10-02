Tee time benefit

1 of 7

Sunny skies and gentle breezes greeted an almost full field of 61 golfers (nearly double the amount from last year) last Sunday at Mink Meadows, participating in the annual local Big Brothers Big Sisters tournament and fundraiser. The raffle and auction items were top-notch, coordinated thanks to co-chairs Connie Alexander and Stanley Startzell and with generous support from the Island community at large. The event raised more than $20,000 in support of BBBS of Cape Cod and the Islands. During the lunch following the tournament, special recognition was given to one of the founder’s sons, Richard Leonard, whose father Howard co-founded the tournament 30 years ago.