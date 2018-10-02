Tisbury firefighters descend on ceiling fire

The Tisbury Fire Department took no chances with a ceiling fire on Greenwood Avenue Tuesday afternoon by sending three trucks, including its tower. Ambulances and other emergency vehicles staged up the road from the fire, with other towns being called in for mutual aid.

The fire was in the ceiling of a second-floor bathroom, according to Tisbury Fire Chief John Schilling. Firefighters entered the house with airpacks, pike poles, and a hose. Oak Bluffs firefighters, including Oak Bluffs Fire Chief John Rose, were also at the scene. The extent of the damage is unclear. There were no apparent injuries.