Vineyard Charity Golf Classic raises $73,500

On Monday, Sept. 24, more than 80 golfers gathered at Vineyard Golf Club to tee off for a cause while participating in the fourth annual Vineyard Charity Golf Classic. Despite gray skies in the morning, the energy of sponsors, volunteers, golfers, and supporters shone bright, according to a press release.

The tournament began in 2015 as a collaboration between Martha’s Vineyard Community Services and the Martha’s Vineyard Rotary Club. To date, the tournament has raised more than $320,000 to benefit MVCS and other Island charities supported by the Rotary Club.

Money raised through the tournament helps MVCS support a multitude of programs and services that are utilized by more than 6,000 Island residents each year. Programs include early childhood programs, assistance for the disabled, counseling for mental health and addiction recovery, assistance for victims of domestic violence, and the Island Wide Youth Collaborative, in which MVCS and other organizations provide a continuum of mental health and addiction treatment for adolescents. MVCS also operates a thrift shop in Vineyard Haven.

According to the release, the international Rotary organization has more than 1.2 million members, 60 of whom reside on Martha’s Vineyard and participate in the Island’s Rotary Club. Rotary raises money for Island organizations through various fundraisers throughout the year. Standing by their mission, “service above self,” Rotary is committed to supporting education, arts, health, community, and youth programs on the Island. Last year, Rotary granted more than $35,000 to various charities including Sail MV, M.V. Shellfish Department, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Island Housing Trust, M.V. Museum, Felix Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, Hospice of M.V., Camp Jabberwocky, and others.