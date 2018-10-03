Stuart H. Parker Sr., 84, of Oak Bluffs died on Sept. 17, 2018.

Stuart was born in Taunton on May 11, 1934. He attended the Huntington School for Boys in Boston, and graduated from Taunton High School. He served in the U.S. Army after high school. In 1960, Stuart received a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of New Hampshire. He began his career in industrial sales for the agricultural sector in the Midwest. He became an avid sailor on the Great Lakes.

Stuart moved to the Island with his now-deceased wife, Anita Parker, in 1997. He worked for the Hy-Line Cruises line, was a member of the Island Community Chorus for many years, and served as a deacon at the Federated Church in Edgartown.

Stuart is survived by his sons Stuart Jr. and Jeffrey (Tracy), daughter Jennifer Parker, and his stepdaughter Leslie Frizzell of Oak Bluffs. He was “Pop-Pop” to Emma Frizzell and Josh Potter and grandfather to Jessica, Renee, Tara, and Jack. He was predeceased by his brother Dr. Stanley Parker. He is also survived by his sister, Audrey Pollard of Taunton, and many nieces and nephews. He will be fondly remembered by Larry Kiely, the coffee crew at Mocha Mott’s, and the staff, old and new, at the MVCS Thrift Store.

The family requests no flowers, and that expressions of sympathy be in the form of contributions to Martha’s Vineyard Community Services, 111 Edgartown Rd., Vineyard Haven, MA 02568.

A public visitation will be held at Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown–Vineyard Haven Road in Oak Bluffs on Friday, Oct. 12, from 4 to 7pm. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 11 am at the Federated Church, North Summer Street in Edgartown.