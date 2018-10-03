Girls soccer falls to Whalers, 1-0

Ruby Dupont curled a 25-yard shot into the top left corner of the net in the 74th minute to give the Nantucket Whalers a 1-0 Cape and Islands League girls soccer win over the Vineyarders, Saturday at Dan McCarthy Field in Oak Bluffs.

The Whalers had the territorial edge most of the way and improved to 5-2, while the Vineyarders dropped to 1-6-1 overall and 1-5-1 in Cape and Islands League play.

For Vineyard Coach Rocco Bellebuono, an otherwise solid effort turned on a defensive mistake in midfield. “They played pretty well, just one breakdown that started in midfield and cascaded all the way through to that curling shot,” he said. “Could have stopped it [the mistake]. Didn’t. Otherwise, I was really happy with the way we played. I thought they were fully invested and engaged. I saw some good soccer out there and saw plenty of passion. That’s what you want. All I can do is be disappointed for them when something like that happens.”

After three road matches, the Vineyard girls play Cape Cod Tech at home on Oct. 9 at 4:15 pm.