Gregory Daniel Packish

Gregory Daniel “Greg” Packish, 47, died unexpectedly on Monday, Oct. 1, 2018, at his home in Edgartown. He was the son of Richard F. and Noreen J. (Bettencourt) Packish, and father of Steven G. Packish.

A memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth’s Church, Main Street in Edgartown on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 11 am, and burial will follow in the New Westside Cemetery, Robinson Road, Edgartown.

Donations may be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or alz.org. Arrangements are under the care of the Chapman, Cole and Gleason Funeral Home, Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs. Visit ccgfuneralhome.com for online guestbook and information. A complete obituary will follow in another edition of this paper.