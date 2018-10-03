‘It’ came to life

To the Editor:

Stephen King wrote a book that was made into a movie last year. “It” is about pure evil that surfaces from the sewers occasionally to feed on children.

Mr. King is a master of horror, not only because he writes fiction, but because his fiction parallels reality. He chose a clown (Pennywise) to be the face of that evil.

So with all due respect to Stephen King — Donald Trump rode a gilded escalator down to his lobby, where he declared his candidacy for the presidency of the United States. In his opening statement, he claimed that the Mexicans were sending rapists, drug smugglers, and murderers to our country. Deep in the heartland of America, “It” stirred from its long slumber.

Throughout the summer and fall of 2016, then–candidate Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to “beat the crap” out of protestors; he derided the free press, accusing them of spreading fake news; he stoked the racial fears and biases that fuel the hatred we as a civil

society have been trying to tamp down for millennia. He relentlessly attacked and berated anyone who contradicted him or pointed out the truth. In short, he is the bully on the playground in many of Mr. King’s books. Pennywise climbed out of the sewer and came into our society.

We saw “It’s” influence in Charlottesville, S.C. where racists were emboldened to openly walk in the streets with their Nazi flags, chanting racist slogans, and, ultimately, murdering a woman protesting the atrocities of racist values. We see “It” today, when the Trump Administration rips the children of destitute and desperate parents seeking refuge and a better life in “the North” from their parents.

Thousands of children currently live in the desert in tent cities, not knowing when, if ever, they will see their parents again. They receive no schooling, no freedom, and no parental love. Parents weep at the prospect of never seeing their children again. This in the country that holds forth the value that “all men are created equal,” and is supposedly the beacon of liberty.

One of the most iconic symbols of freedom and inclusiveness in the world offers these words: “Give me your tired, your poor, Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free, The wretched refuse of your teeming shore. Send these, the homeless, tempest-tossed to me, I lift my lamp beside the golden door!”

And now, we are on the verge of allowing the Trump administration to double down on its callous indifference to constitutional protections.

For a short time last week, we watched as Christine Blasey Ford courageously stood up before a congressional committee and hundreds of millions of people and told her very personal story. She was terrified. She answered every question posed — honestly and convincingly. She held it together. We had some hope for about a half-hour.

And then Brett Kavanaugh came out proclaiming himself the victim — snarling, sniffling, crying at his perceived loss of white privilege, attacking and berating senators who dared asked questions about his past. He even challenged a female senator about her use of alcohol

while refusing to answer her questions about his alcohol abuse. It was misogyny on full display.

He repeatedly lied to Congress — “boofing” is not flatulence, a “devil’s triangle” is not a drinking game, and he drank to excess in high school and college. He even lied about the legal drinking age at the time. I don’t really care if he drank when he was underage, but I do care that he lied about the severity of his drinking to Congress.

But 11 white men pushed their candidate forward — they have an agenda, after all. Outside the hearing room, people were arrested by the dozen. They chanted “November is coming” while the Capitol Police gently put them in handcuffs. Judge Kavanaugh did get one thing right. The hearing was a national disgrace.

The protesters were also correct — November is coming. Please vote.

Don Keller

Vineyard Haven