To the Editor:

It appears that we’ve had it wrong all along. When it comes to sexual assault, victims and their advocates have been battling the misconception that victims are not to be believed, that they are making up stories out of spite, that they are liars. Then #MeToo came along and made our nation look at how we have been treating sexual assault victims. Our collective citizenry thought perhaps they were telling the truth. And from this thought, a cautious optimism began to grow, reasoning that maybe the tide had turned.

What we didn’t expect was that people would turn around and say, “Yes, we believe you, but it doesn’t matter.” It doesn’t matter. That’s where we are in 2018.

Maria Black

Oak Bluffs