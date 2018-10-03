Mary Ann Svetz, 72, of Buffalo Road, Corry, Pa., died on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, of injuries from a motor vehicle pedestrian accident.

She was born on August 7, 1946, in Corry, a daughter of Thomas J. and Pauline Kondrlik Svetz.

Mary Ann was raised and educated around the Carter Hill area in Corry. She graduated in 1964 from Corry Area High School. Throughout her working career, she worked at Corry Rubber Corp., Fisher’s Big Wheel, then at Walmart, retiring from there in 2017. She also worked part-time at Cox’s Auction.

Mary Ann was a member of St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church in Corry, and St. Elizabeth Ladies Guild. She volunteered at church and enjoyed going to the county fairs and craft shows. She also enjoyed bowling, working out at Snap Fitness, and caring for her dog, Daisy.

In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her brother, Stephen J. Svetz Sr., and sister-in-law, Shirley Svetz. She is survived by two brothers, John Svetz and his wife, Joan, of Oak Bluffs, and Joseph Svetz of Erie, Pa.; and a sister-in-law, Delores Svetz of French Creek, N.Y. Also surviving are several nieces, nephews, cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews, and two great-great-nephews.

Family and friends may call at the Bracken Funeral Home, Inc., 315 North Center St. in Corry, on Friday from 5 until 7 pm, and attend the funeral Mass on Saturday at St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church, 26 West Pleasant St. in Corry, at 10 am. The Rev. D.G. Davis will officiate. Burial will be in St. Elizabeth Cemetery in Corry.

Memorial donations may be made to the Humane Society of NW PA, 2407 Zimmerly Road, Erie, PA 16506, or to a charity of one’s choice.