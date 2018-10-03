MCAS scores for Island schools now available

By and large, Island students received higher scores in language arts, and some lower scores in mathematics, according to the latest results from the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System (MCAS).

With this year’s scores, Island middle and elementary public schools can now compare scores from last year. This was the second year the Island schools have taken the newly revamped standardized test. The test is taken in grades three through eight.

Tisbury, Oak Bluffs, Edgartown, West Tisbury, and Chilmark students met or exceeded expectations in English Language Arts, compared with state averages.

The Tisbury School performed particularly well, with 74 percent of its students meeting or exceeding expectations in English language arts, 23 percent higher than the state average of 51 percent. In mathematics, 65 percent of students met or exceeded expectations, scoring above the state average of 48 percent.

Oak Bluffs and Edgartown fell one point below the state average for meeting or exceeding expectations in mathematics.

The Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School sophomores saw 93 percent of students score proficient or higher, topping the state average of 91 percent. In mathematics, 76 percent of students scored proficient or higher, 2 percent below the state average.

Anyone interested can see test scores at profiles.doe.mass.edu, searching a school, and clicking on the school’s assessment tab.