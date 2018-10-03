MV Big Golf Fore Kids tournament a success

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Cape Cod and the Islands hosted its MV Big Golf Fore Kids tournament on Sunday, Sept. 30. A special moment included the presentation of a plaque in memory, honor, and recognition of Howard W. Leonard III, whose vision initiated this long-standing golf tradition 30 years ago. The Martha’s Vineyard Savings Bank and Mink Meadows Golf Club sponsored the event, and the Big Brothers Big Sisters program volunteers offer huge thanks. The beautiful weather contributed to the fantastic spirit of the day, as golfers took to the Mink Meadows course following coffee and breakfast foods provided by Edgartown Meat and Fish Market and Humphrey’s.

Champions this year were the team of Scott Merritt, Tom Shockey, Cody Brewer and Zach Sylvia, with a score of 53.9. Close behind was the second-place team of Joe Forte, Jack Reagan, Jason Shemeth, and Chris Boyle, with a score of 54.7. The third-place team finished excruciatingly close, with T.R. Fullin, Nick Fullin, Dave Lawrence, and Will Smith closing the day with a score of 55. Winners for closest to the pin were Betsy Dripps and Cliff Robinson. Longest drives came from Patti Leighton and Tom Shockey.

After enjoying a delicious lunch provided by Truly Scrumptious and Chilmark Chocolates, raffle winners and silent auction high bidders were announced. The Mink Meadows Golf Club staff contributed greatly to the event, and Allan Menne deserves extra thanks for coordinating the day.

Big Brothers Big Sisters depends on the generosity of others, and once again this outstanding community pitched in for a memorable event. The Big Brothers Big Sisters organization is actively searching for adult mentors and program volunteers. If you think you can brighten a young person’s life, please call for more information at 508-771-5150, or visit bbbscci.org.