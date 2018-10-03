Police respond to ‘Coffee with a Cop’

1 of 3

Edgartown police officers brightened up a gray and cloudy Wednesday morning with “Coffee with a Cop,” a nationally celebrated day for members of the community to meet local police officers and chat over a cup of coffee.

Officers Stephanie Inmelt and Michael Gazaille, Sgt. Joel DeRoche, and Lt. Chris Dolby were staked out at Dippin’ Donuts, offering handshakes and hellos to those picking up their morning brew. Baristas Janine Olson and Ana Karla Cintra were behind the counter taking customer orders and pouring coffee.

Lt. Dolby told The Times he hadn’t heard of the special day before, but was happy to participate. “It’s a community outreach thing,” he said, “Dippin’ Donuts was gracious enough to let us hang out. We appreciate the community, and it’s all part of the community policing effort of being approachable.”

“Coffee with a Cop” began in Hawthorne, Calif., in 2011. Hawthorne police were looking for ways to interact with the community they serve every day. Now held in all 50 states and several countries around the world, “Coffee with a Cop” looks to bring the police and their communities together to interact outside of crisis situations, according to the “Coffee with a Cop” website.

Many of the customers took a moment to talk with the officers and exchange some witty banter. Joel Scrogin, who lives in Katama, even bought the officers a box of doughnuts.

Police Chief Bruce McNamee has promoted similar events between the town and its citizens, such as a “meet the chief” at Rosewater, where people could come say hello to the chief and talk about the department and the town.

West Tisbury police also joined in the fun, and invited people to Conroy’s and Fella’s. “No agendas or speeches, just a chance to engage in casual conversation, ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know officers in your neighborhood,” the department said on its Facebook page.

Other Island police departments have done similar police and community get-togethers. Oak Bluffs holds “Coffee with the Chief,” where people can meet with Chief Erik Blake to talk about a wide range of issues. The meetings are a casual, once-a-month meeting that is a regularly scheduled event with the Oak Bluffs Council on Aging.