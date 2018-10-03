SSA to hold public forums

Islanders will have an opportunity to weigh in on the rate hikes put forth recently by treasurer and comptroller Gerard Murphy at last month’s monthly meeting of the Steamship Authority. The board will meet on Oct. 16 at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.

“The tentative plan is to call the meeting at 3:30 pm,” Steamship Authority spokesman Sean Driscoll wrote in an email to The Times, “immediately move into executive session, then reconvene at 4 pm for the routine business, then consider the proposed budget and proposed rate adjustments starting at 5 pm.” The time and date for the meeting is subject to change until the formal schedule is published, Driscoll noted.

The Steamship Authority will also hold two information sessions on the proposed design for the Woods Hole terminal building. In Falmouth, a community presentation will be given at the Falmouth Public Library on Oct. 9 from 4:30 to 6:30 pm. On the Vineyard, an open house will be held at the Martha’s Vineyard Playhouse on Oct. 10 from 4 to 6 pm.