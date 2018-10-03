Vineyard Charity Golf Classic raises $73,500 for MVCS and Island charities

More than 80 golfers gathered at Vineyard Golf Club on Sept. 24 to tee off for a cause in the Fourth annual Vineyard Charity Golf Classic.

This year’s event raised $73,500, with proceeds benefiting the Rotary Club of Martha’s Vineyard and Martha’s Vineyard Community Services.

The tournament began in 2015 as a collaboration between MVCS and the Rotary Club of MV. To date, the tournament has raised more than $320,000 to benefit MVCS and other Island charities supported by the Rotary Club.

Tommy’s Place of Falmouth finished atop the leaderboard. Tommy’s Place is a vacation home being developed at the former Elm Arch Inn in Falmouth for kids fighting cancer and their families.