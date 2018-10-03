Vineyard harriers outrun Lions

1 of 5

The MVRHS girls and boys cross-country teams ran to 15-50 wins over the St. John Paul II Lions on Saturday in Oak Bluffs. Nantucket also sent some runners (joining their field hockey and soccer teams) but did not compete in an official capacity.

Catherine Cherry led the girls with a time of 20:15, with Wren Christy (21:56) placing second and Katie Freeman (25:03) in third. Maria Carney (25:10) took fourth for SJPII but the Lions had only three runners in the race and could not earn points. Vineyarders Margaret Sykes (25:12) and Ashley Biggs (26:22) held down the fifth and sixth spots.

The Vineyarders swept the top seven places in the boys race. Peter Burke was swiftest on the 5K course and crossed the finish line in 17:24, followed by Isaac Richards (17:28), Owen Porterfield (18:08), Kieran Karabees (18:09), Zach Utz (18:32) who shaved a minute off of his personal best time, Owen Atkins (18:52) and Borja Tolay (19:02). Christian Cotton (19:13) was the lone Lion to place in the top ten and finished eighth. Jonathan Norton (19:21) and Nate Porterfield (19:25) rounded out the top ten for the Vineyarders.