Line painting in Tisbury tonight

The town of Tisbury has announced that DPW crews will be painting lines on Thursday, Oct. 4, from 4 to 7 pm.
The following areas will be painted:
Tisbury School – Crosswalks
Main Street – Center & Fog Lines
Franklin Street -Center & Fog Lines
West Spring Street – Center & Fog Lines
Lambert’s Cove – Center & Fog Lines
The town urges you not to attempt to pass the line painting truck. “This may result in spray painting your vehicle,” the release states. “As always, your cooperation is greatly appreciated as we try to make our Tisbury Roads safer!”