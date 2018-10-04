Oak Bluffs: Treats coming in October

We are hovering between hanging on to summer as long as possible and accepting the start of autumn. With the beautiful weather last weekend, cars were lined along beach roads as many people tried to squeeze out the last part of summer, to enjoy a swim before the inevitable cooler weather settles in. Traffic is still heavy, with the majority of vehicles sporting fishing rods as the Derby is still running, and rumor has it that the fish are not as abundant as in past years. I met a very devoted fisherman on Sunday last when I was third in line waiting for the bridge to close, and the person in the truck in front of me got out of his truck with his fishing rod and fished over the side of the bridge until the gates lifted so all could proceed. What can I say? Harmless fun for all, and perhaps wishful thinking for him.

There was great disappointment for many, especially for town hall employees, when the bids submitted for the construction of the new town hall came in well over the amount budgeted and voted on. The result was the same after the committee worked to redesign the plans in the hope of some savings, but again bids were over the monies available. Now we must make the decision of what to do next. There may be a special town meeting on Nov. 13 to vote on plans.

School will be closed on this Friday, Oct. 5, for a staff professional day, and also on Monday, Oct. 8, for the Columbus Day holiday.

Then on Friday, Oct. 12, the dental program Vineyard Smiles will be at the school. For more information about this, please call the school.

Our library was very busy last summer, and now that things have slowed down a bit and they are settling into school-year routines, there are some new programs to tell you about. Caitlyn Clark is the new children’s and youth librarian. Caitlyn is an Islander, and I have followed her since she was a teenager as she worked hard to put herself through school, and want to congratulate her on her latest accomplishment. October will bring Slightly Scary Storytime for preschoolers 3 years and up on Wednesday mornings. This month the library will also launch a bilingual Saturday-morning story time. For October it will be on Oct. 20th. On Tuesday, Oct. 9, from 5 to 7:30 pm, young adults can customize their very own lined bullet journals to use for writing, school work, or as a planner. Journals and art supplies will be provided. The annual fall festival is back on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 10 to 11:30 am. Families can enjoy a variety of fall lawn games, activities, and tasty autumn snacks. Soul Celebration Sanctuary will attend, with guest appearances from their alpacas, donkeys, and goats.

Oct. 7 is World Communion Day, celebrated around the world. The Federated Church in Edgartown invites everyone to join them at the church on Sunday, Oct. 7, at 10:20 am, as they join in communion to celebrate and honor this day.

The Vineyard Charity Golf Classic held on Sept. 14 raised $73,500 for the benefit of the Rotary Club of Martha’s Vineyard and Martha’s Vineyard Community Services. The tournament, which began in 2015, as a collaboration between MVCS and the M.V. Rotary Club, has raised more than $320,000 to benefit these and other Island charities supported by the Rotary Club.

Our Oak Bluffs Council on Aging is also planning some special events for October. Looking ahead to Wednesday, Oct. 31, there will be the Halloween Party and luncheon at the OBCOA building at noon. Costumes are optional, but there will be prizes for the best costume. This is a free event. And one of everyone’s favorite events, the senior trip to the North End, is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 6. As this is limited to 30 people and it fills up early, if you are interested in attending it is a good idea to sign up soon by calling Rose at the center. The cost of the trip is $35.

There will be a celebration of the life of Robert Deese on Saturday, Oct. 14, at 1 pm. The event will be held at the PA Club and you are asked to bring a dish to share.

Enjoy your week. Peace.