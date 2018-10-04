VTA charges up its fleet

The Martha’s Vineyard Transit Authority (VTA) has approved the purchase of high power wireless charging systems from Momentum Dynamics corporation, according to a release from Momentum Dynamics.

The VTA is the first transit agency in Massachusetts with plans to convert all its diesel buses to a battery electric fleet. Three 200 kilowatt wireless charging systems will be installed at the Church Street visitor center bus stop in Edgartown ready for the 2019 summer season.

Momentum Dynamics develops high power charging technologies for automotive and transportation industries, according to their website.

Installed in the road, the charging stations allow buses to be charged multiple times a day during scheduled stops. In five minutes, buses receive enough energy to drive all day.

“It’s a privilege to partner with transit agencies such as VTA that are committed to the electrification of their fleets,” said Momentum’s CEO Andrew Daga. “Our high-power inductive charging system is the key to extending the driving range of battery electric vehicles. The main impediment to the adoption of electric buses is their limited driving range and this is the solution to that problem.”