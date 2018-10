The Church Street tennis courts in Vineyard Haven are closed after a car drove through the fence and landed on one of the courts.

“Luckily, no one was hurt in this strange accident,” the Tisbury police department posted on its Facebook page. “Car received minor scratches to its hood, roof, and tailgate. The fire department assisted us with unscrewing a section of the fence so the vehicle could drive out safely.”

The DPW is working to repair the fence.