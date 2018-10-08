Drawbridge reopens after five-hour ordeal

Update 10 pm

Tisbury Police announced on their Facebook page just before 10 pm that the Lagoon Pond Drawbridge has reopened after being closed for nearly five hours.

Earlier in the evening the police asked drivers to avoid the Lagoon Pond Drawbridge because of a gate malfunction, Lt. Eerik Meisner said.

The drawbridge gates were stuck in down position, Meisner told The Times. A crew was there trying to fix the problem, Meisner said.

The Steamship Authority issued an advisory informing its customers of the problem.

According to spokesman Sean Driscoll, the SSA held the 6:30 boat and emailed everyone with later reservations. “Taking the rest of the night trip by trip,” he wrote.

In a followup email, Driscoll wrote that one person missed the 6:30 pm boat, but everyone who had reservations made the 7:15 pm ferry.

Jacquelyn Goddard, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, wrote in an email that at approximately 5 pm Monday the operator could not get the gates to raise. “The cause of the problem is unknown at this time,” she wrote.