Charles Purtell first in Columbus Day 5K

Charles Purtell of Wellesley led the field of 51 runners to the finish line in 21:57.1 to win the 29th Annual Oak Bluffs Columbus Day 5K on Sunday morning in the Cottage City. Proceeds from the event benefit the Oak Bluffs School eighth grade trip to Washington, D.C.

Gary Barlett of Vineyard Haven finished as the race runner-up in 22:06.5, with Eric Harris of Braintree, (3rd, 22:23.5), Reeve Generali of Middlebury, Conn., (4th, 22:25.3) and Phil Lampkin of Oak Bluffs (5th, 22:45) rounding out the top five.

Kristin Generali was the second member of the family from Middlebury to cross the finish line and the fastest woman on the day, completing the East Chop course in 24:19.8, sixth overall. Alyssa Cote of Allston (24:52.5) was seventh and Jacuby Light of Oak Bluffs (25:10.8), ran eighth. Amy and Caroline Kvall of Lexington made for another family pair among the top ten, placing ninth and tenth, respectively, in 25:12 and 25:18.6.

Runners finishing in places 11-25 were: 11. Alley Furlong, Beverly, 25:23.4; 12. Stephen Schonning, Westerly, R.I., 25:36.2; 13. Mark Tolla, East Haven, Conn., 25:39.2; 14. Earl Todd, Norton, 25:55.4; 15. Andrew Kvall, Lexington, 26:10; 16. Julie Penterson, Whitinsville, 26:36.8; 17. Joellen Bendavid, Oak Bluffs, 26:37.8; 18. Thomas Dickinson, Middlesex, Conn., 26:51.7; 19. Alleyne Hughes, Oak Bluffs, 27:18.5; 20. Viktoriya Fedossenko, Oak Bluffs, 27:38; 21. Ella Generali, Middlebury, Conn., 27:53.2; 22. Jennifer Bauer, East Haven, Conn., 28:54.5; 23. Sarah Rehak, Topsfield, 29:00.5; 24. Ken Potter, Oak Bluffs, 29:24.5; 25. Albert Lau, Oak Bluffs, 29:33.4.

For complete results, visit www.webscorer.com