Edgartown man charged with possession of loaded handgun

An Edgartown man has been charged with possession of a handgun without a license and two counts of possession of ammunition without a license, according to a press release from Lt. Tom Ryan, a spokesman for the Massachusetts State Police.

State Trooper Dustin Shaw was on routine patrol on Edgartown-Vineyard Haven Road Monday when he spotted a 2012 Mazda sedan with no inspection sticker. Trooper Shaw pulled the vehicle over shortly after 2 pm near Bold Meadow Lane in Edgartown. The driver was a 25-year-old Oak Bluffs woman.

The passenger, 30-year-old William Filene, opened the glove compartment to retrieve the car’s registration when Trooper Shaw observed a clear plastic box containing firearm ammunition inside the compartment. Trooper Shaw determined neither of the car’s occupants possessed a license to carry a firearm or a Firearm Identification Card. Both occupants initially told Trooper Shaw there was no gun in the vehicle.

After discovering the ammunition, Edgartown police responded to back up the stop. After further investigation and questioning, Trooper Shaw and Edgartown police officers learned that Filene was in possession of a firearm in the car. Officers recovered a Ruger LCP automatic handgun with a .380 caliber round loaded in the chamber in between the passenger seat and center console. Additionally, the box in the glove compartment contained six .40 caliber rounds.

Filene was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition. He was taken to and booked in the Dukes County House of Correction. The driver was issued a civil citation for driving without an inspection sticker.

Filene was released after posting $1,000 bail on Monday according to Dukes County Lt. Colonel Durwood Araujo.