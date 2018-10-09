Justin Mercier named Mansion House GM

Mansion House Inn and Health Club is pleased to announce that Justin Mercier has been appointed the hotel’s new general manager. According to a press release, Mercier had been working as a hotel manager in Edgartown. As a family-owned and -operated 48-room inn and health club, Mansion House is especially delighted to welcome him.

Island-born and -raised, Mercier graduated summa cum laude from Johnson and Wales, and started his career in California before returning to the Vineyard. He has demonstrated leadership and effective, efficient management in all aspects of hotel operations.

“Johnson and Wales taught me the management skills needed,” said Mercier, “but growing up here, on-Island, gave me the love of the Vineyard that makes it easy to welcome health club members and inn guests.” He notes that he is constructing a home near his family. “As owners, the Goldsteins place a high value on our Island way of life, and I will be working hard to balance the business of hospitality with our community.”

Mercier welcomes friends to stop in and say hello.