On Friday, Oct. 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 pm, the Edgartown library will honor artist Margot Datz, along with generous donors, for the mural recently painted in the library children’s room. From October 2017 to May 2018, library visitors observed as Margot Datz painted this large-scale, aquatic piece complete with coral, dolphins, fish, eels, and many other marine creatures.