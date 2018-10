Morning Glory Farm hosts its annual Pumpkin Festival on Saturday, Oct. 13, from 11 am to 3 pm. With pumpkin games, pumpkin carving, gourd tossing, face painting, hayrides, live music, the mighty trebuchet pumpkin launch and much more, this is a celebration of all things pumpkin. Enjoy great foods from the farm grill and bakery. Free admission and fun for young and old.