Spirit of the Island

To the Editor:

In May, I was in my boat, fishing off Wasque. When it was time to head home, I realized my Boga Grip had fallen overboard. For those unfamiliar with a Boga Grip, it is an invaluable tool for handling toothy fish like blues. It’s an ingenious item that grabs the lip of the fish, in order to keep all your fingers. I was a bit disappointed in myself, since I thought I had not only added garbage to our waters, but also lost an item that costs $150. I had a buoy attached to the tool, since I knew this might happen. Unfortunately, the currents of our Island are no match for a six-inch float.

Fast-forward to October, if you will, when I received a call from the renowned Cooper Gilkes. Coop said to come on down to his tackle shop for a “package.” Intrigued, I made the trek from Vineyard Haven to Edgartown. Upon my arrival I eyed a buoy with my name on it. This wasn’t your normal lobster-pot-type buoy, this was a monster-size buoy fit for the Steamship ferries. Attached to this four-foot buoy was my missing Boga Grip. Luke, the fine young man who works in Coop’s shop, explained that a fisherman, Steph Pond, found my lost tool on Wasque’s shore. Add a puppy to this story, it would be a Hallmark Channel movie, but it was simply a confluence of currents, kindness, and old-school courtesy. Thanks to fellow fly fisherman Steph, Luke, and Coop. What a privilege it is to live on this beautiful Island, with such a sense of community.

Jim Lepore

Vineyard Haven