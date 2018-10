“Kevin Can Wait” TV star and standup comedian Chris Roach performs at the Barn, Bowl and Bistro on Saturday, Oct. 13, at 9 pm. Roach appears with Kevin James on CBS’ “Kevin Can Wait,” and opened for James during his 2018 tour. Joining Roach is Vineyard favorite Rafi Gonzalez. World Gone Crazy band member Gary Marino hosts this show, fresh from his appearances at the sixth annual Cape Cod Comedy Festival.