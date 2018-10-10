A time to fear

To the Editor:

I deeply fear this age of Trump, his irresponsible judges, inept department heads, most especially the climate deniers who are like an insidious invasion of the venomous sea/lake carp species, which can wreak havoc on our precarious human health and agricultural and forestry resources. Sacred to Trump and his minions are their Louis Moinet watches to count the hours they make millions for their lavish lifestyles.

I pray to the Great Spirit that their corrosive power will run out, that respect, intelligence, and compassion will be our floundering nation’s creed!

Liz Coogan

Vineyard Haven