Appreciative of Keating

To the Editor:

I would like to thank Congressman Keating for his continued leadership and support for the development of our clean energy future and our “blue economy” here on Martha’s Vineyard and the Cape.

From the beginning of the federal offshore wind-leasing process, we’ve been able to count on the congressman’s support in ensuring that our community had input, including the pushing the location of the wind farm area 14 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard, and enshrining the concept of delivering local benefits from offshore wind generation through the federal recognition of Community Benefit Agreements between local communities and offshore wind developers.

Our region depends on a vibrant blue economy, and this requires us to protect our coastal resources from the damaging effects of climate disruption and ocean acidification. Community-minded offshore wind development will play an important role in this development while delivering thousands of local, well-paid, middle-class careers. This has always been one of Congressman Keating’s top priorities.

As a resident of Martha’s Vineyard, and a member of Vineyard Power Cooperative, I am thankful to Congressman Keating for his vision and leadership in supporting the development of this burgeoning clean-energy economy.

Richard Andre

West Tisbury