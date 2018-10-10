Daydream Driving

By Kristen G. Norman

Everytime I

Turn that corner

Parting majestic bulls

Grazing centered

Stone walls lazy

That tree particular

Catches my eye

Bending

As a person standing there

Dimly fixed in time

And maybe …

That past by pasture

Wandering

About old souls

Wonder as trees

Uniquely knotted

Did death occur there?

Births and conceivings

Stillborn

Swooning efflorescence

Branches aloft windward

dainty girl carriaged

Admires outbloom eyelevel

Braids dripping sweet

Honeysuckled waits upon

an oxen pull

Shortening the distance

Betwixt

School bell clangs

echoing a troubled boy

Troubled furroughed

Drags a coated stick

Red mittened chill

Will they marry?

Barely possible or accomplished

Boots filling up

Hundreds of years before

When trees stood

Taller.

Kristen G. Norman is a wash-ashore of over two decades — from her storylady’s womb, by the shores of Lake Cochituate.