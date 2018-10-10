Did you forget about the tree?

To the Editor:

I’m sure it has been just an oversight and long forgotten, but several recent issues with trees (Yellow House among them) in the village have reminded me that several years ago, a tree was removed adjacent to the Victorian Inn because it was “leaning.” If I recall correctly, the owner of the property was to replace the tree with a “shade tree” within one year. It has been almost three years since we sold the Victorian Inn, and I do not venture downtown too often these days, but imagine my surprise when after so many years, I noticed there is just an additional parking spot where the leaning tree once was.

Perhaps your decision for a replacement shade tree was rescinded, and I am just unaware of it, if not, perhaps you should consider establishing a compliance protocol. Accountability, compliance, and consistent enforcement are important elements in reducing the prevalent cynicism about government held by so many citizens.

Stephen Caliri

Edgartown